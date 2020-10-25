UrduPoint.com
Biometric Machines Installed At Police Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :To improve efficiency of the police and ensure their attendance, biometric machines have been installed in various police stations, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Initially, biometric machines have been installed in 15 police stations of the district.

The police stations where biometric attendance system has been introduced include Airport, Cantt, Civil Lines, Naseerabad, R A Bazar, Race Course, Westridge, City, Ganjmandi, Pirwadhai, Ratta Amral, Waris Khan, Saddar Beruni and Women police station.

The process of feeding finger prints and other related data of the concerned police officials posted at the police stations had been completed, he added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that presence of force at the police stations would help in rectifying various issues faced by the citizens regarding police culture and also improve policing and response on public complaints.

He said that the process of reforms at police stations with the introduction of technological gadgets would be continued, adding the police would keep introducing latest technology to enhance professionalism.

