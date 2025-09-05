Open Menu

Birth Of Last Holy Prophet (PBUH) A Great Blessing For Entire World

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 11:06 PM

Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the Allah Almighty has blessed the world with a great blessing in the form of the birth of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the Allah Almighty has blessed the world with a great blessing in the form of the birth of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

In his message issued here on Friday in connection with 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal he said, "The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is an eternal source of guidance for humanity and the Allah Almighty has declared Prophet's (PBUH) sacred life as the best example for us.

"

He further said that the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) provides guidance about every aspect of life.

He said, "Our beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH) always emphasized to support distressed individuals and declared service to humanity as a vital part of faith."

The minister said, "There is a dire need to make a pledge on this sacred day that the holy teachings of the last Holy Prophet (PBUH) will be made an integral part of our lives."

