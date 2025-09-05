Open Menu

Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference In Beijing Yields $8.5 Billion In Agreements And MoUs

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 11:06 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The 2nd Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference, organized by the Embassy of Pakistan on 04 September in Beijing together with Pakistan Consulates in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Shanghai, concluded with landmark outcomes. In just one day, the Conference facilitated 2,500–3,000 curated B2B meetings across 9 sectors and 40 sub-sectors, resulting in the signing of 21 Joint Venture Agreements valued at USD 1.5 billion and more than 100 MoUs worth over USD 7 billion.

The success of the Conference was made possible by the guidance and support of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, along with the dedicated contributions of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, board of Investment, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries & Production, and provincial departments, according to a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy, Beijing on Friday.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan graced both the opening and closing ceremonies, witnessed the signing ceremony, and in his keynote address reaffirmed the special relationship between Pakistan and China.

He praised China’s remarkable economic achievements, emphasized the need to harness greater bilateral trade and investment opportunities, and assured full facilitation, security, and rigorous follow-up on all signed MoUs and agreements.

Building on the momentum of the inaugural edition in Shenzhen, this year’s Conference stood out for its scale, approach, and preparation. Sector-specific pitch books, guidelines, information notes, and online orientation sessions were developed to facilitate precise matchmaking and targeted outcomes. To evaluate the effectiveness of the strategy and results, a feedback form was also developed.

With these historic results, Pakistan aims to open a new chapter in B2B investment cooperation with China.

