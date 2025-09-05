NCCIA Issues Summons To Three Social Media Influencers In Gambling Apps Case
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 11:06 PM
The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Lahore Zone, has issued formal notices to three prominent social media influencers in connection with the alleged promotion of illegal online trading and gambling applications
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Lahore Zone, has issued formal notices to three prominent social media influencers in connection with the alleged promotion of illegal online trading and gambling applications.
According to an NCCIA spokesperson, the individuals identified as Muhammad Anas Ali, Iqra Kanwal and Rajab Butt are accused of using their social media platforms to promote unregulated apps that falsely promise high returns on investments. The agency claims the influencers misled their followers, particularly targeting young users and facilitated financial scams under the guise of lucrative online trading schemes.
The NCCIA has launched two separate inquiries into the matter.
In Enquiry No. 4807/2025, Muhammad Anas Ali and Iqra Kanwal have been named as Primary subjects. Both have received second notices from the agency. In a separate case, Enquiry No. 2932/2025, YouTuber Rajab Butt has been served a first notice over similar allegations.
The individuals have been summoned to appear in person before NCCIA officials on September 9, 2025, at the agency's Lahore office to present their defense.
“In case of non-appearance, it will be assumed that the individuals have nothing to state in their defense,” the NCCIA spokesperson stated, reaffirming the agency’s commitment to a transparent and fair investigation process.
Recent Stories
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
SSC second annual exams rescheduled to start on Sep 29
Attock police vows stern action against food smuggling, DPO chairs key meeting
Ni hao Meets As-salamu alaykum: How $8.5 Bln in B2B deals could forge a new econ ..
Six injured in Mardan accident
38th KP Cabinet meeting held
Govt committed to agricultural relief: Minister of State Huzaifa Rehman
Rajuha Police crack down on drug peddler, seize heroin worth lakhs
Drug peddler held with 300 Ecstasy tablets in Quetta
President greets nation on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal
Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing Yields $8.5 Billion in Agree ..
Kiyani lauds govt efforts for strengthening trade ties with many countries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot1 minute ago
-
Attock police vows stern action against food smuggling, DPO chairs key meeting1 minute ago
-
Six injured in Mardan accident1 minute ago
-
38th KP Cabinet meeting held1 minute ago
-
Govt committed to agricultural relief: Minister of State Huzaifa Rehman1 minute ago
-
Rajuha Police crack down on drug peddler, seize heroin worth lakhs1 minute ago
-
Drug peddler held with 300 Ecstasy tablets in Quetta6 minutes ago
-
President greets nation on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal6 minutes ago
-
Kiyani lauds govt efforts for strengthening trade ties with many countries6 minutes ago
-
Birth of last Holy Prophet (PBUH) a great blessing for entire world6 minutes ago
-
NCCIA issues summons to three social media influencers in gambling apps case6 minutes ago
-
CDA reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations53 minutes ago