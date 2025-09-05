Open Menu

NCCIA Issues Summons To Three Social Media Influencers In Gambling Apps Case

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 11:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Lahore Zone, has issued formal notices to three prominent social media influencers in connection with the alleged promotion of illegal online trading and gambling applications.

According to an NCCIA spokesperson, the individuals identified as Muhammad Anas Ali, Iqra Kanwal and Rajab Butt are accused of using their social media platforms to promote unregulated apps that falsely promise high returns on investments. The agency claims the influencers misled their followers, particularly targeting young users and facilitated financial scams under the guise of lucrative online trading schemes.

The NCCIA has launched two separate inquiries into the matter.

In Enquiry No. 4807/2025, Muhammad Anas Ali and Iqra Kanwal have been named as Primary subjects. Both have received second notices from the agency. In a separate case, Enquiry No. 2932/2025, YouTuber Rajab Butt has been served a first notice over similar allegations.

The individuals have been summoned to appear in person before NCCIA officials on September 9, 2025, at the agency's Lahore office to present their defense.

“In case of non-appearance, it will be assumed that the individuals have nothing to state in their defense,” the NCCIA spokesperson stated, reaffirming the agency’s commitment to a transparent and fair investigation process.

