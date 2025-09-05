Open Menu

Kiyani Lauds Govt Efforts For Strengthening Trade Ties With Many Countries

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 11:06 PM

Kiyani lauds govt efforts for strengthening trade ties with many countries

State Minister for Railways and Finance Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Friday lauded the efforts of the government for

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) State Minister for Railways and Finance Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Friday lauded the efforts of the government for

strengthening trade and bilateral ties with many countries. We have trade deal with Unites States on lower tariff, while Russia is willing to improve business volume with Pakistan in many sectors, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan has economic and defense relations with China and recently, we have signed agreements and memorandum of understandings to further enhance trade ties with neighboring country, he stated. The credit went to prime minister, field marshal, deputy prime minister and many others for balancing ties with economically powerful countries, he added.

Recent Stories

Drug peddler held with 300 Ecstasy tablets in Quet ..

Drug peddler held with 300 Ecstasy tablets in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 President greets nation on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

President greets nation on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijin ..

Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing Yields $8.5 Billion in Agree ..

2 minutes ago
 Kiyani lauds govt efforts for strengthening trade ..

Kiyani lauds govt efforts for strengthening trade ties with many countries

2 minutes ago
 Birth of last Holy Prophet (PBUH) a great blessing ..

Birth of last Holy Prophet (PBUH) a great blessing for entire world

2 minutes ago
 NCCIA issues summons to three social media influen ..

NCCIA issues summons to three social media influencers in gambling apps case

2 minutes ago
CDA reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations

CDA reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations

50 minutes ago
 7 outlaws held, contraband seized in Attock

7 outlaws held, contraband seized in Attock

50 minutes ago
 National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq p ..

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq pays tribute to the martyrs, Gh ..

50 minutes ago
 Elderly man killed over suspicion of son's illicit ..

Elderly man killed over suspicion of son's illicit relations in Layyah

50 minutes ago
 Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are a guiding ..

Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are a guiding light for building just, comp ..

50 minutes ago
 Finance Minister chairs meeting to review food pri ..

Finance Minister chairs meeting to review food prices and market situation

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan