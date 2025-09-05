Kiyani Lauds Govt Efforts For Strengthening Trade Ties With Many Countries
September 05, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) State Minister for Railways and Finance Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Friday lauded the efforts of the government for
strengthening trade and bilateral ties with many countries. We have trade deal with Unites States on lower tariff, while Russia is willing to improve business volume with Pakistan in many sectors, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Pakistan has economic and defense relations with China and recently, we have signed agreements and memorandum of understandings to further enhance trade ties with neighboring country, he stated. The credit went to prime minister, field marshal, deputy prime minister and many others for balancing ties with economically powerful countries, he added.
