BISE chairperson checks SOPs at paper marking centers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education Faisalabad Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyba Shaheen on Thursday visited different paper marking centers and checked the implementation on anti-corona SOPs.

She went to Divisional Model College, Civil Lines and Government Jamia Chishtia High school,Sargodha Road.

Dr Tayyba Shaheen expressed her satisfaction over arrangements at the centers.