BISE Chairperson Checks SOPs At Paper Marking Centers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education Faisalabad Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyba Shaheen on Thursday visited different paper marking centers and checked the implementation on anti-corona SOPs.
She went to Divisional Model College, Civil Lines and Government Jamia Chishtia High school,Sargodha Road.
Dr Tayyba Shaheen expressed her satisfaction over arrangements at the centers.