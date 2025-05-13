BISE Larkana Caught 204 Cheating In HSC-I & HSC I Annual Examination
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 09:20 AM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Under the supervision of the Larkana education Board,(BISE) the HSC-II mathematics examination was conducted in the morning on Tuesday, and the HSC-I botany examination in the afternoon the previous day across all five districts of Larkana Division, as well as in the Mehar and K.N. Shah talukas of Dadu District.
As soon as the question papers were distributed at many examination centers, candidates were seen openly cheating using mobile phones, guides, and other materials. This led to rampant cheating at most centers.
Meanwhile, vigilance teams formed by the Larkana Education board (BISE) to curb cheating visited various examination centers across the five districts of Larkana Division and Dadu District. They apprehended a total of 147 candidates in copy cases and expelled 107 fake candidates from the examination centers.
