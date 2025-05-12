Two Mine Workers Die, 7 Fall Unconscious In Lakhra Coalfield's Mine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Two mine workers lost their lives and seven fell unconscious as reportedly some poisonous gas accumulated in a coalmine of Lakhra coalfield in Jamshoro district on Monday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Two mine workers lost their lives and seven fell unconscious as reportedly some poisonous gas accumulated in a coalmine of Lakhra coalfield in Jamshoro district on Monday.
A police official informed that the incident occurred in a mine operated by Sindh Lakhra Coal Company.
According to the police, 45 years old Rasheed Arain and his 35 years old brother in law Muhammad Moosa died in the incident while 2 more workers, identified as Muhammad Abbass and Hassan Zada were shifted to the hospital in serious condition.
Four persons of the rescue team which entered the mine to pull back the unconscious workers also completely fainted.The deceased labourers are residents of Swat, KPK, where their dead bodies were later sent through ambulances after completing the medico legal formalities.
Recent Stories
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine
Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration
College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 c ..
International Nurses Day observed
ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat
DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha
Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cotton in upcoming budget: NA tol ..
Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools
Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in K ..
UN formally names Spain's Miguel Moratinos as Special Envoy to Combat Islamophob ..
Rana Tanveer visits Sheikhupura and Muridke
Robotic hands catch storm of revolution
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine3 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat3 minutes ago
-
Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in Kot Addu13 minutes ago
-
India’s myth of supremacy shattered: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordin ..16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to discuss core issue of Kashmir with India: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry16 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding formation of anti-narcotics council16 minutes ago
-
DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Society29 minutes ago
-
Islamabad crackdown on illegal parking, nighttime ban, impound rules announced23 minutes ago
-
Court postpones hearing against PTI founder in terrorism case23 minutes ago
-
Kamal inquires after injured civilians in Kotli hospital23 minutes ago
-
432 schools, colleges operating in ICT under FDE: Farah Naz Akbar23 minutes ago
-
Ministers Awais Leghari, Gorchani visit home of martyred soldier in Rajanpur23 minutes ago