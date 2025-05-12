(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Two mine workers lost their lives and seven fell unconscious as reportedly some poisonous gas accumulated in a coalmine of Lakhra coalfield in Jamshoro district on Monday.

A police official informed that the incident occurred in a mine operated by Sindh Lakhra Coal Company.

According to the police, 45 years old Rasheed Arain and his 35 years old brother in law Muhammad Moosa died in the incident while 2 more workers, identified as Muhammad Abbass and Hassan Zada were shifted to the hospital in serious condition.

Four persons of the rescue team which entered the mine to pull back the unconscious workers also completely fainted.The deceased labourers are residents of Swat, KPK, where their dead bodies were later sent through ambulances after completing the medico legal formalities.