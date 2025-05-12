Open Menu

ECP Notifies Schedule To Fill Late Sajid Mir’s Senate Seat

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 11:26 PM

ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released the schedule for the by-election to fill the vacant Senate seat following the passing of PML-N Senator Professor Sajid Mir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released the schedule for the by-election to fill the vacant Senate seat following the passing of PML-N Senator Professor Sajid Mir.

According to an official notification, polling will take place on May 29 in the Punjab Assembly building.

The ECP stated that a public notice regarding the election will be issued on May 13, marking the start of the electoral process.

Candidates can submit their nomination papers from May 14 to May 15. The scrutiny of these papers will take place by May 17, while appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nominations must be submitted by May 20.

The revised list of candidates will be published on May 23, while candidates may withdraw their nominations by May 24.

As per another notification, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Sharifullah will serve as the returning officer for the

Senate election.

The polling officers include Joint Election Commissioner (Elections) Abdul Qayyum Shinwari, Director (Admin) Zahid Subhani, Deputy Director (Elections) Basil Akram, and District Election Commissioner Nankana Sahib Roy Sultan Bhatti.

Recent Stories

Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra ..

Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine

12 seconds ago
 Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system i ..

Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration

45 seconds ago
 College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) ..

College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 c ..

46 seconds ago
 International Nurses Day observed

International Nurses Day observed

48 seconds ago
 ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s S ..

ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat

49 seconds ago
 DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha

DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha

51 seconds ago
Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cot ..

Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cotton in upcoming budget: NA tol ..

9 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses improvement in quality of educat ..

Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools

10 minutes ago
 Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr ..

Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in K ..

10 minutes ago
 UN formally names Spain's Miguel Moratinos as Spec ..

UN formally names Spain's Miguel Moratinos as Special Envoy to Combat Islamophob ..

10 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer visits Sheikhupura and Muridke

Rana Tanveer visits Sheikhupura and Muridke

10 minutes ago
 Robotic hands catch storm of revolution

Robotic hands catch storm of revolution

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan