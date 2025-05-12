ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released the schedule for the by-election to fill the vacant Senate seat following the passing of PML-N Senator Professor Sajid Mir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released the schedule for the by-election to fill the vacant Senate seat following the passing of PML-N Senator Professor Sajid Mir.

According to an official notification, polling will take place on May 29 in the Punjab Assembly building.

The ECP stated that a public notice regarding the election will be issued on May 13, marking the start of the electoral process.

Candidates can submit their nomination papers from May 14 to May 15. The scrutiny of these papers will take place by May 17, while appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nominations must be submitted by May 20.

The revised list of candidates will be published on May 23, while candidates may withdraw their nominations by May 24.

As per another notification, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Sharifullah will serve as the returning officer for the

Senate election.

The polling officers include Joint Election Commissioner (Elections) Abdul Qayyum Shinwari, Director (Admin) Zahid Subhani, Deputy Director (Elections) Basil Akram, and District Election Commissioner Nankana Sahib Roy Sultan Bhatti.