ECP Notifies Schedule To Fill Late Sajid Mir’s Senate Seat
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 11:26 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released the schedule for the by-election to fill the vacant Senate seat following the passing of PML-N Senator Professor Sajid Mir
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released the schedule for the by-election to fill the vacant Senate seat following the passing of PML-N Senator Professor Sajid Mir.
According to an official notification, polling will take place on May 29 in the Punjab Assembly building.
The ECP stated that a public notice regarding the election will be issued on May 13, marking the start of the electoral process.
Candidates can submit their nomination papers from May 14 to May 15. The scrutiny of these papers will take place by May 17, while appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nominations must be submitted by May 20.
The revised list of candidates will be published on May 23, while candidates may withdraw their nominations by May 24.
As per another notification, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Sharifullah will serve as the returning officer for the
Senate election.
The polling officers include Joint Election Commissioner (Elections) Abdul Qayyum Shinwari, Director (Admin) Zahid Subhani, Deputy Director (Elections) Basil Akram, and District Election Commissioner Nankana Sahib Roy Sultan Bhatti.
Recent Stories
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine
Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration
College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 c ..
International Nurses Day observed
ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat
DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha
Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cotton in upcoming budget: NA tol ..
Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools
Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in K ..
UN formally names Spain's Miguel Moratinos as Special Envoy to Combat Islamophob ..
Rana Tanveer visits Sheikhupura and Muridke
Robotic hands catch storm of revolution
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine12 seconds ago
-
ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat49 seconds ago
-
Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in Kot Addu10 minutes ago
-
India’s myth of supremacy shattered: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordin ..13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to discuss core issue of Kashmir with India: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry13 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding formation of anti-narcotics council13 minutes ago
-
DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Society27 minutes ago
-
Islamabad crackdown on illegal parking, nighttime ban, impound rules announced20 minutes ago
-
Court postpones hearing against PTI founder in terrorism case21 minutes ago
-
Kamal inquires after injured civilians in Kotli hospital21 minutes ago
-
432 schools, colleges operating in ICT under FDE: Farah Naz Akbar21 minutes ago
-
Ministers Awais Leghari, Gorchani visit home of martyred soldier in Rajanpur21 minutes ago