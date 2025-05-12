Pakistan Emerged Stronger After Crisis With India: Asim Iftikhar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 11:48 PM
Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said on Monday that Pakistan has emerged stronger and with the upper hand in the aftermath of the recent crisis with India
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said on Monday that Pakistan has emerged stronger and with the upper hand in the aftermath of the recent crisis with India.
While talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan’s response was swift and effective. “We demonstrated that Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself against any act of aggression,” he stated.
He affirmed that Pakistan has always maintained that dialogue is the only viable path to peace.
He emphasized that Pakistan was in close contact with all friendly nations throughout the situation, particularly those committed to de-escalation.
He acknowledged the efforts of world leaders, friendly countries and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who advocated for resolving tensions through dialogue and diplomacy.
He noted that the widespread support for the ceasefire among global leaders was accompanied by a consensus that all broader issues—including the Kashmir dispute—must be addressed through peaceful negotiations. “The Kashmir issue, which has long been sidelined, is now back in international focus,” he added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident
Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school
Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine
Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration
College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 c ..
International Nurses Day observed
ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat
DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha
Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cotton in upcoming budget: NA tol ..
Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif2 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar2 minutes ago
-
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine23 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat24 minutes ago
-
Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in Kot Addu33 minutes ago
-
India’s myth of supremacy shattered: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordin ..36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to discuss core issue of Kashmir with India: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry36 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding formation of anti-narcotics council36 minutes ago
-
DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Society50 minutes ago
-
Islamabad crackdown on illegal parking, nighttime ban, impound rules announced44 minutes ago