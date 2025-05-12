Open Menu

Pakistan Emerged Stronger After Crisis With India: Asim Iftikhar

Published May 12, 2025 | 11:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said on Monday that Pakistan has emerged stronger and with the upper hand in the aftermath of the recent crisis with India.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan’s response was swift and effective. “We demonstrated that Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself against any act of aggression,” he stated.

He affirmed that Pakistan has always maintained that dialogue is the only viable path to peace.

He emphasized that Pakistan was in close contact with all friendly nations throughout the situation, particularly those committed to de-escalation.

He acknowledged the efforts of world leaders, friendly countries and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who advocated for resolving tensions through dialogue and diplomacy.

He noted that the widespread support for the ceasefire among global leaders was accompanied by a consensus that all broader issues—including the Kashmir dispute—must be addressed through peaceful negotiations. “The Kashmir issue, which has long been sidelined, is now back in international focus,” he added.

