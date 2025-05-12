Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

A "Youm-e-Tashakur" was observed to honor the Pakistan Armed Forces for strongly responding to Indian aggression and successfully carrying out Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos to protect the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A "Youm-e-Tashakur" was observed to honor the Pakistan Armed Forces for strongly responding to Indian aggression and successfully carrying out Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos to protect the country.

A big rally was organized to express solidarity with Pak Army by the district administration Rawalpindi in Liaquat Bagh.

Among others, Lieutenant General (R) Abdul Qayyum, Lieutenant General (R) Muhammad Afzal, Commodore Arshad Khan, Member National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb, RCCI President Usman Shaukat, Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, RDA DG Kanza Murtaza, PHA Rawalpindi DG Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, Pakistan Sweet Home Khan Zamrud Khan , civil society, children of Pakistan Sweet Home, people from all walks of life participated.

The speakers paid tribute to the bravery and valor of the Pakistan Army.

They said that due to the bravery of the Pakistan Army, it was possible to defeat a cowardly enemy like India. The speakers emphasized that the Pakistani nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its courageous armed forces.

On behalf of the district administration, Splendid arrangements were made for the rally, especially on the instructions of DG PHA Rawalpindi Ahmed Hassan Ranjha in Liaquat Bagh.

The rally participants chanted patriotic slogans and waved flags, showing strong support for the military and the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.