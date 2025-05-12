Open Menu

Chinese Academic Delegation Visits NLPD

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 11:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) An academic delegation from China visited the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) as part of a comprehensive Pakistan-China student exchange program.

Under this initiative, 1,000 students from both countries will study at each other’s universities, aiming to strengthen educational ties, cultural harmony, and long-standing bilateral friendship.

The delegation was led by renowned Chinese educator and Scientist Prof. Dr. Lixin Zhang of Northwest A&F University.

Other notable members included pharmaceutical expert Zhao Liang, cultural expert Zhao Li Min, and several other distinguished personalities.

Representing the Pakistani side were Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed and Muhammad Murtaza Noor.

The Executive Director of the NLPD, Dr. Rashid Hameed, alongwith senior officials, warmly welcomed the guests and emphasized the importance of mutual academic cooperation.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, head of the department, described the Pakistan-China friendship as historic and exemplary.

He highlighted the student exchange program as a symbol of trust and shared development between the two nations.

He expressed confidence that such collaborations in education, culture, and language would enhance mutual understanding and solidarity among the youth of both countries.

Prof. Dr. Lixin Zhang praised Pakistan’s educational institutions, the intelligence of its students, and the country’s renowned hospitality.

He stated that the relationship between Pakistan and China has evolved beyond official channels into a deep-rooted cultural and people-to-people friendship.

He emphasized that the youth of both countries are the true ambassadors of this enduring bond.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to continuing cooperation in the fields of education, culture, and science, with a shared vision to promote peace, development, and prosperity in the region.

