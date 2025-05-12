Open Menu

Woman Killed, 6 Injured In Motorway Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 11:48 PM

Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

A woman was killed and her six family members including her husband were injured as a passenger van met with an accident on the M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district in the limits of Lunikot police station on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A woman was killed and her six family members including her husband were injured as a passenger van met with an accident on the M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district in the limits of Lunikot police station on Monday.

The police informed that the van was travelling from Karachi to Hyderabad.

The police identified the deceased woman as 40 years old Saman, wife of Nisar Ahmed, saying that she died on the spot.

The injured passengers and the dead body were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

Separately, a young man drowned while swimming in Akram Canal in Hyderabad. The Pinyari police told that the deceased Bilawal Jatoi, a resident of the Pinyari area, was swimming in the canal with his 2 friends when he drowned.

Recent Stories

Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister ..

Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..

3 minutes ago
 Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first governmen ..

Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: ..

Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar

3 minutes ago
 Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra ..

Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine

24 minutes ago
 Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system i ..

Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration

25 minutes ago
College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) ..

College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 c ..

25 minutes ago
 International Nurses Day observed

International Nurses Day observed

25 minutes ago
 ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s S ..

ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat

25 minutes ago
 DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha

DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha

25 minutes ago
 Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cot ..

Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cotton in upcoming budget: NA tol ..

33 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses improvement in quality of educat ..

Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan