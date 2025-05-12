Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A woman was killed and her six family members including her husband were injured as a passenger van met with an accident on the M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district in the limits of Lunikot police station on Monday.

The police informed that the van was travelling from Karachi to Hyderabad.

The police identified the deceased woman as 40 years old Saman, wife of Nisar Ahmed, saying that she died on the spot.

The injured passengers and the dead body were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

Separately, a young man drowned while swimming in Akram Canal in Hyderabad. The Pinyari police told that the deceased Bilawal Jatoi, a resident of the Pinyari area, was swimming in the canal with his 2 friends when he drowned.