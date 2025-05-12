Woman Killed, 6 Injured In Motorway Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 11:48 PM
A woman was killed and her six family members including her husband were injured as a passenger van met with an accident on the M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district in the limits of Lunikot police station on Monday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A woman was killed and her six family members including her husband were injured as a passenger van met with an accident on the M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district in the limits of Lunikot police station on Monday.
The police informed that the van was travelling from Karachi to Hyderabad.
The police identified the deceased woman as 40 years old Saman, wife of Nisar Ahmed, saying that she died on the spot.
The injured passengers and the dead body were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.
Separately, a young man drowned while swimming in Akram Canal in Hyderabad. The Pinyari police told that the deceased Bilawal Jatoi, a resident of the Pinyari area, was swimming in the canal with his 2 friends when he drowned.
Recent Stories
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident
Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school
Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine
Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration
College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 c ..
International Nurses Day observed
ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat
DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha
Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cotton in upcoming budget: NA tol ..
Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif3 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar3 minutes ago
-
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine24 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat25 minutes ago
-
Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in Kot Addu34 minutes ago
-
India’s myth of supremacy shattered: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordin ..37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to discuss core issue of Kashmir with India: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry37 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding formation of anti-narcotics council37 minutes ago
-
DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Society51 minutes ago
-
Islamabad crackdown on illegal parking, nighttime ban, impound rules announced44 minutes ago