Pakistan Achieves Success On All Fronts: Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 11:48 PM
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan has achieved success on all fronts
regarding short war with India
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan has achieved success on all fronts
regarding short war with India.
Pakistan is a big victim of terrorism, he said while talking to a private television channel.
India, he said has been sponsoring the defunct organizations to sabotage peace in Pakistan.
In reply to a question about Modi speech, he said Modi was speaking as a desperate person.
Modi is losing image among Indian masses and they are raising voices against Modi, he added.
To a question, he said Pakistan will discuss all important issues including Kashmir with India.
