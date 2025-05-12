Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan has achieved success on all fronts

regarding short war with India.

Pakistan is a big victim of terrorism, he said while talking to a private television channel.

India, he said has been sponsoring the defunct organizations to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

In reply to a question about Modi speech, he said Modi was speaking as a desperate person.

Modi is losing image among Indian masses and they are raising voices against Modi, he added.

To a question, he said Pakistan will discuss all important issues including Kashmir with India.