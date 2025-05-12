AJK President Lambastes India For Deliberately Targeting Civilian Populations On LoC
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 11:54 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has strongly condemned India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on the Line of Control (LoC)
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has strongly condemned India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on the Line of Control (LoC).
The President said that 31 civilians were martyred, 126 injured and 299 houses destroyed due to Indian firing and shelling across the LoC.
“The frequent shelling and bombing from cross LoC shelling has left 1155 families internally displaced”, he added, said a press release.
He directed the government and other relevant departments to conduct a comprehensive survey to assess the damage caused by Indian shelling and take effective measures to ensure aid and to the victims and better medical treatment facilities to the wounded.
The President also expressed his condolences to the families who lost their near and dear ones in Indian firing and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
