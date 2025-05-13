Pakistan Defence Capabilities Unmatched: Iftikhar Wali Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Prime Minister’s Coordinator and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, praised on Monday that the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) capabilities, stating that it can decisively defeat any aggression.
In his statement on social media account X, he remarked that in any conflict scenario, Pakistan has a ability to fight for over ten years, while on the contrary, defense forces can respond within minutes, neutralizing threats with precision.
Recent Stories
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident
Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school
Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine
Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan defence capabilities unmatched: Iftikhar Wali Khan38 minutes ago
-
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tarde1 hour ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh1 hour ago
-
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district1 hour ago
-
Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD1 hour ago
-
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif2 hours ago
-
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident2 hours ago
-
Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school2 hours ago
-
Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar2 hours ago
-
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine2 hours ago
-
ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat2 hours ago
-
Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in Kot Addu2 hours ago