Pakistan defence capabilities unmatched: Iftikhar Wali Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Prime Minister’s Coordinator and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, praised on Monday that the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) capabilities, stating that it can decisively defeat any aggression.

In his statement on social media account X, he remarked that in any conflict scenario, Pakistan has a ability to fight for over ten years, while on the contrary, defense forces can respond within minutes, neutralizing threats with precision.