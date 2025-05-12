Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Sindh Police have finalized the location and selected a building for the establishment of Karachi’s first-ever government-run driving training school.

Inspector General of Police IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, announced that the project will initially be launched as a pilot phase in Karachi, according to spokesperson for Sindh Police on Monday.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by the IGP, with participation from senior officials including DIGPs of Driving License, T&T, Establishment, Headquarters, Finance, IT, and Training.

During the briefing, DIGP Driving License and Training informed the meeting that a building located within the premises of the Police Training College Saeedabad has been selected for the school. The building features six rooms that will serve as classrooms and administrative offices.

IGP Sindh stated that after necessary repairs and the provision of essential equipment, the date for admissions and the start of classes will be announced.

The driving school will provide training for motorbike, Light Transport Vehicle (LTV), and Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) license applicants.

The initiative aims to address the rising number of traffic accidents in Karachi by ensuring that drivers receive formal, professional training. The project is a collaborative effort between Sindh Police and relevant institutions.

According to IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, the school will play a crucial role in helping trainees obtain driving licenses more efficiently while equipping them with essential skills, standards, and safety guidelines for responsible driving.