Sindh Police To Launch Karachi’s First Government Driving Training School
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 11:48 PM
Sindh Police have finalized the location and selected a building for the establishment of Karachi’s first-ever government-run driving training school
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Sindh Police have finalized the location and selected a building for the establishment of Karachi’s first-ever government-run driving training school.
Inspector General of Police IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, announced that the project will initially be launched as a pilot phase in Karachi, according to spokesperson for Sindh Police on Monday.
The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by the IGP, with participation from senior officials including DIGPs of Driving License, T&T, Establishment, Headquarters, Finance, IT, and Training.
During the briefing, DIGP Driving License and Training informed the meeting that a building located within the premises of the Police Training College Saeedabad has been selected for the school. The building features six rooms that will serve as classrooms and administrative offices.
IGP Sindh stated that after necessary repairs and the provision of essential equipment, the date for admissions and the start of classes will be announced.
The driving school will provide training for motorbike, Light Transport Vehicle (LTV), and Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) license applicants.
The initiative aims to address the rising number of traffic accidents in Karachi by ensuring that drivers receive formal, professional training. The project is a collaborative effort between Sindh Police and relevant institutions.
According to IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, the school will play a crucial role in helping trainees obtain driving licenses more efficiently while equipping them with essential skills, standards, and safety guidelines for responsible driving.
Recent Stories
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident
Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school
Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine
Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration
College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 c ..
International Nurses Day observed
ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat
DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha
Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cotton in upcoming budget: NA tol ..
Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif3 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar3 minutes ago
-
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine24 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat25 minutes ago
-
Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in Kot Addu34 minutes ago
-
India’s myth of supremacy shattered: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordin ..37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to discuss core issue of Kashmir with India: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry37 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding formation of anti-narcotics council37 minutes ago
-
DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Society51 minutes ago
-
Islamabad crackdown on illegal parking, nighttime ban, impound rules announced44 minutes ago