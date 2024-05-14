BISE Nawabshah HSC examination to start from 28 May

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Secondary and Higher Secondary education BoardShaheed Benazirabad Examinations Controller has announced that the according to new schedule annual examinations of class 11th and 12th would startfrom 28 May which will continue till 7 June.

For which the appointment of invigilators and staff at the centers, other necessary arrangements including prevention of duplication have been completed.