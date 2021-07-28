UrduPoint.com
BISE To Conduct SSC Part-I Annual Exams From Aug 4

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

BISE to conduct SSC Part-I annual exams from Aug 4

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Controller Examinations Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad has announced schedule of the Secondary school Certificate part-I (Class IX) annual examination (Elective papers) 2021.

According to the notification, SSC part 1 annual examination based on condensed syllabus for regular candidates will be held with effect from August 4, to 2021.

Ex candidates, improvement of grades, additional qualification, change of group are not allowed to appear in this examination.

However, a separate time table will be issued after SSC Part 1 annual examination 2021, notification stated.

The practical examinations of SSC part 1 will start from August 9 at the respective Centres/ Institutions as notified by the board.

The result of practical exams will be submitted to the Board within 10 days.

The examination staff and candidates will follow the Govt Sindh's SOPs strictly. mobile phones and Electronic Gadgets are not allowed in examination halls.

