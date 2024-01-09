Open Menu

BISP Conducts E-Kachehri To Address Beneficiaries' Concerns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Tuesday held an E-Kachehri to engage with the existing and intending beneficiaries to listen and resolve their complaints in real time.

During the E-Kachehri, Additional Secretary BISP, Muhammad Tahir Noor listened to the issues being faced by the beneficiaries especially related to the eligibility status, blockage of cards and registration.

The beneficiaries who were unable to get their payments raised their concerns through this online platform which was responded to by the officials by assuring them to redress their grievance on an urgent basis.

The majority of the intending beneficiaries checked their eligibility through providing their CNIC numbers to the officials who checked on the spot and informed them about their status after reviewing their poverty score.

The officials informed that BISP has a proper digital mechanism to decide the eligibility of the people and “we are committed to ensure transparency in disbursing this assistance to the deserving ones”, they said.

The E-Kachehri witnessed an overwhelming response from beneficiaries across the country who were eagerly waiting to get the answers to their queries on the spot.

During the E-Kachehri, the majority of the complaints were promptly checked and rectified on the spot, showcasing the programme's commitment to efficient service delivery.

For the remaining grievances, Secretary BISP directed the relevant authorities to ensure their resolution in a minimum time.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials including provincial Director Generals. Earlier, all provincial DGs briefed the secretary BISP about steps taken to resolve remaining complaints.

