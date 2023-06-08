UrduPoint.com

Bizenjo Directs To Take Action Against Those Involved In Hunting Rare Birds

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Bizenjo directs to take action against those involved in hunting rare birds

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday directed to take action against those involved in hunting or catch rare birds for business and keep them in shops and houses in order to ensure protection of rare birds and animal in the province.

He banned for hunting Houbara bustards (Taloor) bird and other rare birds and animals saying that no domestic or foreign person would be allowed to hunt other birds including Taloor in Balochistan.

The Chief Minister said that the implementation of the UN Charter and Balochistan Wildlife Protection Act would be ensured in the respective areas for protection of the rare birds.

He also instructed all Deputy Commissioners and the officers of the Forestry and Wildlife Department to take measures to protect wildlife otherwise action could be taken against those DC of the district and relevant staff in the area where hunting of birds and animals has been reported.

"Protection of wild life is a national responsibility, people should also play their responsibility in protecting wild life", he said adding that Balochistan would be made a protected area for wildlife.

