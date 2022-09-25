UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Bizenjo urges youth to read newspapers for authentic information

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urged the youth to read newspapers for getting authentic information, and not fell pray to fake news and propaganda so as to maintain peace and stability in the society.

He welcomed the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS)'s initiative to celebrate National Newspaper Readers' Day on September 25, saying that journalism was the fourth pillar of democracy that made people aware of their rights and duties.

The CM said the purpose of celebrating the day was to spread true and authentic news and to reject rumors and fake news because they tended to create confusion and chaos in society.

He said unfortunately, unconfirmed news from social media was conveyed to the public without verification which should be discouraged as "we are facing information warfare, and fake news promotes chaos in the society.

" He said the fifth generation warfare was about spreading fake and fabricated news to create instability and general anxiety in the society.

Bizenjo said the anti-national elements were harming the important institutions and integrity of the country through fake news, so it was important to promote newspapers reading among the young generation.

"By turning the pages of the past, we know that as long as the youth used to read newspapers regularly, they did not become instruments of any external agenda. Today, the need to re-emphasize the interest in newspapers reading has increased manifold," he added.

