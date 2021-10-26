UrduPoint.com

'Black Day' To Be Observed In Quetta Division To Show Solidarity With Kashmiris: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 08:05 PM

Black Day would be observed on Wednesday, October 27, in all the districts of Quetta Division to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said Commissioner Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch on Tuesday

He said this while presiding over a meeting which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Quetta Irfan Nawaz Memon, Deputy Commissioner Pishin Shabbir Mengal and Deputy Commissioner Qila Abdullah Habibullah. Deputy Commissioner Chaman Juma Khan Dad participated in the meeting through video link.

He directed the deputy commissioners of all the districts to organize peaceful rallies as well as events in schools to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.

He said a rally would be taken out by the administration from the deputy commissioner office to mark the 'Black Day' with an aim to highlight the just cause of Kashmiri people and expose the ugly face of India in front of the world.

He said Kashmir was not an integral part of India but a disputed territory and it should be resolved according to the wishes of Kashmiris and United Nations resolutions.

