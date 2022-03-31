BLCF 2022 underway at Islamia University of Bahawalpur, various literary, cultural events held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The second annual Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival (BLCF 2022) is underway at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The inaugural session was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and a welcome address was delivered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The second annual Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival (BLCF 2022) is underway at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The inaugural session was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and a welcome address was delivered.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has become a hub of literary and scholarly activities.

The university also hosts national and academic seminars, conferences, webinars, and workshops on a daily basis. In which eminent personalities from other countries of the world participate.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has made remarkable progress in the last 3 years in which the number of departments has increased to 132 and the number of students has increased to 60,000.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has become a hotbed of students from other provinces besides South Punjab and hundreds of students from other provinces are studying. Renowned artists Tauqeer Nasir, Arifah Zahra, and Azra Aftab spoke on the occasion.

Tauqeer Nasir said that he came to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and was very much impressed by the educational development and modernity here.

He said that Islamia University Bahawalpur is performing new feats in the field of education. Ms. Azra Aftab told the youth that they have time to use their energies in positive activities to lead not only their own success but also the success of the country and the nation.

The first priority of the youth should be to look out for information and make acquiring knowledge their motto. On the first day, students who had secured positions in the international competition of recitation and Naat presented recitation, and Naat and shields were distributed among the position holders. In the second half of the day, performances by folk music composers were performed.

Famous Seraiki hosts Arif Malghani and Rahat Multani had a special talk. Literary and cultural activities started yesterday at Abbasia Campus in which a special evening was held with Farhat Abbas Shah and the launch of his book "We will resist" was held while the launch of eight books was held in today's session of Prof. Dr. Shahid Hassan Rizvi, Dr. Aftab Hussain Gilani, Dr. Ismat Darani, Naseer Ahmad Nasir, Dr. Hassan Sohaib Murad, Riaz-ul-Haq Bhatti, Zafar Iqbal Sindhu, and Prof. Dr. Shafiq Ahmed's book.