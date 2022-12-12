BoDs of KP HERF approves Rs 60.04mln, 30 research proposals in different fields

A meeting of the Board of Directors (BoDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Research Fund (KP HERF) on Monday approved Rs 60.042861 million 30 potential research proposals in the fields of Engineering, Applied Sciences, Physical sciences, Medical, Biological Sciences and Social Sciences, Management, IT and Humanities.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of the board of Directors (BoDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher education Research Fund (KP HERF) on Monday approved Rs 60.042861 million 30 potential research proposals in the fields of Engineering, Applied Sciences, Physical sciences, Medical, Biological Sciences and Social Sciences, Management, IT and Humanities.

The meeting was chaired by KP Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash, while Dawood Khan, Secretary Higher Education Department, Vice Chancellors of Peshawar University, University of Engineering Technology, Agriculture University Peshawar, Officers of Management Unit, Higher Education Department as well as members of the Finance and Establishment Departments were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion they said that research and development play pivotal role in socio-economic development of the province and present Government is determined to fully support the research ideas which have potential of commercialization.

He also formed a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Special Secretary Higher Education with members including VCs of Peshawar University and Engineering and Technology University Peshawar to devise a 10-Year strategic Research agenda for the province, keeping in view the market needs, import substitution and commercialization.