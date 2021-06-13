UrduPoint.com
Body Found In Canal

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Body found in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :-:A young man was found dead in Rakh Branch Canal, in the limits of Madina Town police station.

Police said on Sunday that some passersby spotted the corpse floating in Rakh Branch Canal near Abdullahpur and informed the area police.

The police reached the spot and fished out the body and later, sent to the mortuary for postmortem.

Investigation was underway.

