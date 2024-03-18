Open Menu

Body Found In Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Body found in canal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A body was found floating in a canal, in the limits of Sillanwali Police station here on Monday.

Rescue-1122 control room received an emergency call that the body of man was floating

in the canal.

On information, the rescue team along with police rushed to the spot and fished out the body

from the canal.

Police shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sillanwali for medical examination.

The deceased was identified as Waqar Haider (31) s/o Manzoor Hussain, a resident of Raza Garden.

Related Topics

Police Man Sillanwali

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

54 minutes ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

2 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

3 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

3 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

2 days ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

2 days ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan