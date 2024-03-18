Body found in canal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A body was found floating in a canal, in the limits of Sillanwali Police station here on Monday.

Rescue-1122 control room received an emergency call that the body of man was floating

in the canal.

On information, the rescue team along with police rushed to the spot and fished out the body

from the canal.

Police shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sillanwali for medical examination.

The deceased was identified as Waqar Haider (31) s/o Manzoor Hussain, a resident of Raza Garden.