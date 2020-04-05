Body recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::A young girl was found dead in the fields, in the precincts of Sadr Sammundri police station.

Police said on Sunday that some passersby spotted the body near Chak No.394 Khiyal Di Jhok and informed the area police which took the body into custody.The corpse has been identified as Nazia Bibi was sent to mortuary for postmortem.

Police are investigating.