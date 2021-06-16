BoI organizes workshop on reforms initiatives to improve service delivery

The Board of Investment (BoI) on Wednesday organized one-day workshop on "Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative".

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :

The workshop was attended by representatives of various departments, SMEDA, and other public and private organizations.

Additional Secretary, Board of Investment , Mukarram Jah while addressing the participants of the workshop said that the government was implementing reforms in the departments with an aim to improve their efficiency so that they could provide better services.

He said that the purpose of the workshop to impart training about various reforms to improve efficiency and transparency.

He said that workshop would be very useful for government officials and other institutions to ensure best services to the public.

Cheif Executive Officer, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment, Hassan Dawood said provincial government has taken several steps to provide investment friendly atmosphere in the province , adding Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also appreciated the efforts and performance of the Board of Investment to attract investment and revenue generation.

Earlier, Mukarram Jah Ansari and Hassan Dawood also met Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkwa , D. Kazim Niaz and discussed various issues including ongoing reforms initiatives in various departments.