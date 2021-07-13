UrduPoint.com
Breastfeeding Saves Mothers From Diseases, Keeps Babies Healthy

Breastfeeding not only saves mothers from different diseases, but also their babies stay healthy and turn out to be intelligent, said CEO District Health Authority (DHA), Mehar Iqbal on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Breastfeeding not only saves mothers from different diseases, but also their babies stay healthy and turn out to be intelligent, said CEO District Health Authority (DHA), Mehar Iqbal on Tuesday.

Addressing a seminar in connection with' World Population Day' under the auspices of Population Planning Department here, he informed that mother feeding was a source of natural family planning.

He stated that breast feeding for a period of two years to babies was of great importance in their nurturing adding that Allah Almighty had blessed man with wisdom to plan his life.

After delivery, a woman undergoes physically weaknesses and it takes time to improve the health, the CEO said and added that family planning was imperative for it.

DO Population Deptt, Farzana Kausar informed that the day was observed to sensitize masses on family planning adding that population had reached 230 million and it was growing at rate of 2.1 percent.

She informed that Pakistan's population would be doubled by 2050 if the birth ratio maintains the same speed.

ADC (G), Ihsan ul Haq, Khair Muhammad and others also spoke.

