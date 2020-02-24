UrduPoint.com
Brothers Poisoned Sister In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:49 PM

Brothers poisoned sister in Sargodha

Three accused brothers poisoned their sister to death over a domestic dispute in Atta Shaheed police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Three accused brothers poisoned their sister to death over a domestic dispute in Atta Shaheed police limits.

Police said on Monday a woman of Chak 48/SB married with Mansab Ali of Chak 60/SB.

The brothers of woman Tanveer, Saif and Amir were not satisfied over the marriage.

The accused brothers have abducted their sister from the home of her husband and allegedly poisoned her to death.

The body was handed over the family after postmortem.

On the report of deceased's husband, police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

