ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Leaving behind Shakira, Jonas Brothers & more, 'The Planet' by BTS voted this week's favorite new music on billboard.

Being global phenomena and most loved musical group around the world, BTS have been considered as the king of music industry winning most of the famous music awards along with breaking the records of most hit on billboard charts.

The recent achievement amazed the fans after the Poll on billboard ended with a clear winning majority for the category of 'Favorite New Music'.

According to the announcement shared via billboard, The Jonas Brothers, Lil Durk and J.

Cole, Shakira, and other artists' new music came in second to "The Planet," which received than 45% of the vote.

The winning song featured as theme song for the animated series 'Bastions' has made Bangtan's fans dipped into the ocean of overwhelming emotions as this was after a long time since the military enlistments & solo schedules of BTS, that all seven members were part of the song.

Previously the group had created various major milestones since their debut in billboard. Winning big at the platform 'bangtan sonyeondan' had become the only music band winning the category of 'Top Social Artist' for consecutive 5 years.