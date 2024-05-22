170 Students Land At MIAP From Kyrgyzstan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 10:10 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) As many as 170 Pakistani students from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan landed at Multan International Airport (MIAP) by an Aero Nomad Airline on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Pakistan Civil Aviation (PCAA) said that flight ANK 4587 carrying 170 students and six crew members landed at 3:44 am.
He informed that the Airport and OPF officials received the evacuated students from Kyrgyzstan adding that they were given refreshment by Overseas Pakistan Foundation (OPF) officials.
A total of 23 students were provided transportation to drop them to other cities, the spokesperson concluded.
