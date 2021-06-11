UrduPoint.com
Budgetary Allocation Increased To Rs 54b For KP's Merged Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:33 PM

The federal government has increased financial allocation to Rs 54 billion in the Budget 2021 for the development of newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The federal government has increased financial allocation to Rs 54 billion in the Budget 2021 for the development of newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Announcing the development allocations in his budget speech at the National Assembly on Friday, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said the government attaches special attention to development of Newly Merged Districts of KP province.

Tarin said the increased budgetary allocation also included Rs 30 billion for its Ten Year Development Plan.

