Bullet-riddled Body Found In Charsadda
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 04:39 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :A bullet-riddled body of a man was found in the Parang area of Charsadda district on Friday.
Police officials said that local people informed about the presence of a body in that area.
Police personnel rushed to the area and took the body to a hospital for legal formalities and identification process of the deceased.
The body was identified as notorious drug peddler Ataullah alias Atage, a resident of Safar Khel in Parang area.
Police said that the deceased along with two other people, was kidnapped on Thursday after visiting judicial complex Charsadda.
Police have registered a case and started further investigation.