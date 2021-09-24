UrduPoint.com

Cake-cutting Ceremony At MoFA Marks Saudi Arabia's 91st National Day

Fri 24th September 2021

A cake-cutting ceremony was held at Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday to mark the 91st national day of Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :A cake-cutting ceremony was held at Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday to mark the 91st national day of Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood along with Saudi ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki cut the cake amidst the gathering of senior officials from both side.

Prime Minister's Special Representative on on Inter-faith Harmony Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also attended the event.

The foreign secretary on the occasion reaffirmed Pakistan's strong resolve to further fortify the abiding fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia as per the vision of the two leaderships.

