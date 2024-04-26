Seminar on dengue

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) In line with the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is taking effective measures against dengue.

Addressing an awareness seminar on anti-dengue held in collaboration with district health authority at district industrial home here Friday, Sanatzar manager Zahida Naz said that women’s role could not be ruled out in preventing dengue growth at homes.

Entomologist Dr.

Khurram, Usman Habib from UCD, instructors and under training women were also present in the seminar.

Zahida Naz said that dengue is a social problem, so the cooperation of society is indispensable for its prevention. Entomologist Dr Khuram said that the district administration is successfully running the anti-dengue campaign, but we should take precautionary measures to avoid dengue.

Usman Habib said that social awareness is important and results of awareness programs are very positive.