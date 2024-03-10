Cake Cutting Ceremony Held In Tando Adam To Celebrate Victory Of Asif Ali Zardari
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 09:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A Cake cutting ceremony was held in Tando Adam press club to celebrate the victory of Asif Ali Zardari who sworn- in as the President of Pakistan for the second time.
According to details, the ceremony was arranged by former Provincial Minister Faraz Dero under Supervision of Social media coordinator district Sanghar Muhammad Achar Saand.
On this occasion Sweets were also distributed among Party workers.
Social Media Coordinator Muhammad Achar Saand talking to media said that it was a historical success of Pakistan Peoples Party that Co-Chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari had been elected President of Pakistan for a second term which would eliminate politics of disturbance and strengthen the country's economy.
