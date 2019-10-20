UrduPoint.com
Capital Administration Finalized Plan To Tighten Grip Against Akram Khan Durrani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 seconds ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 07:12 PM

Capital administration finalized plan to tighten grip against Akram Khan Durrani

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th October, 2019) The Capital District administration has finalized a plan to further tighten the grip against the central leader of JUI-F Akram Khan Durrani.

The inner sources revealed that Capital District Administration has given an application in Ramna Police Station against Akram Khan Durrani.Assistant Commissioner Saddar Ghoar Zaman has submitted an application in police station along with a list.

It alleged in the submitted application that as many as 45 people had provided government service on fake domiciles.According to the submitted application fake domiciles of 39 people had made in 2016, 5 made in 2017 and one in 2014.

These fake domiciles made through giving given utility bills of electricity, sui-gas.

However, Islamabad Police has declared application incomplete and noted that accused not mentioned in the application.

Officer Muhammad Asif was current in NAB custody as he was facing allegation of holding fake domicile. Sources stated that IG Islamabad has directed not to register the case because district administration keen to again nominate former Federal minister Akram Khan Durrani in the case.IG has viewed that if district administration was free to nominate any name in its application.

Police would register the case in the line with submitted application, he added. In this respect District administration was likely to give new application in this respect.

