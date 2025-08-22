Capital Police Nab Domestic Servant With 11 Mln Gold Haul
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 08:37 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested a domestic servant and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 11 million that had been stolen from a house in DHA Phase-V, Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested a domestic servant and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 11 million that had been stolen from a house in DHA Phase-V, Islamabad.
An official told APP on Friday that the operation was carried out under the supervision of SHO Khanna Police Station Aamir Hayat. During routine patrolling near Soham graveyard, police apprehended a suspicious individual later identified as Adnan Jameel. Upon searching his possession, police recovered a white shopper bag containing stolen gold ornaments.
During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed that he had stolen the ornaments from a house in DHA Phase-V where he worked as a domestic servant.
The recovered items were found to be part of the stolen property listed in case No. 221 registered at Police Station Sihala.
Notably, SHO Aamir Hayat had earlier served as SHO Sihala. It was under his leadership at Khanna Police Station that the gold stolen from Sihala’s jurisdiction was successfully recovered.
DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq said further investigation is underway, adding that citizens must ensure proper registration of their domestic workers at the relevant police station to prevent any major untoward incident. APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Illegal appointments in health department Mardan discussed in KP assembly
Capital Police nab domestic servant with 11 mln gold haul
Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal in last-ball thriller
Dengue epidemic threat: Section 144 imposed in Murree till Sept 15
DIKhan administration’s performance reviewed under KP govt’s public agenda
TIKA provides thousands of hot meals, medical support to flood victims in Buner, ..
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar high ..
Special tree plantation campaign held in Patriata
RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in division Masajids
Govt determined to tackle malnutrition: Minister for Planning Development and Sp ..
ISSI hosts seminar on “SCO’s ‘China Year 2025’: Upholding the ‘Shangha ..
ATC grants bail to accused in terror financing case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Illegal appointments in health department Mardan discussed in KP assembly1 minute ago
-
Capital Police nab domestic servant with 11 mln gold haul1 minute ago
-
Dengue epidemic threat: Section 144 imposed in Murree till Sept 1510 minutes ago
-
DIKhan administration’s performance reviewed under KP govt’s public agenda10 minutes ago
-
TIKA provides thousands of hot meals, medical support to flood victims in Buner, Swat10 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlights Govt’s comm ..10 minutes ago
-
Special tree plantation campaign held in Patriata2 minutes ago
-
RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in division Masajids2 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “SCO’s ‘China Year 2025’: Upholding the ‘Shanghai Spirit’”2 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to accused in terror financing case13 minutes ago
-
UHS to announce admissions for MPhil, Masters, Diplomas and PhD programs2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Dept, ADB discuss business model for Nawaz Sharif Medical District31 minutes ago