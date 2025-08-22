Open Menu

Rs. 1.78 Billion Released For Land Acquisition Compensation In Upper Kohistan For Diamer Bhasha Dam Project

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 08:42 PM

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has released more than Rs. 1.78 billion for payment of compensation to landowners in Harban Bhasha Tehsil of Upper Kohistan district under the Diamer Bhasha Dam Project

The cheque was formally handed over to Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan, Tariq Ali Khan, during a meeting held at the Commissioner Hazara Division’s office. Brigadier (Retd.) Shoaib Taqi, General Manager Land Acquisition & Resettlement and HR Department WAPDA, presented the cheque in the presence of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti.

According to officials, the compensation amount will be disbursed among landowners after completion of necessary procedures based on GIS reports, revenue records, and other relevant documentation.

The meeting, chaired by DIG Hazara, reviewed land acquisition issues and other related matters of the Diamer Bhasha Dam Project.

It was attended by Brigadier (Retd.) Shoaib Taqi, General Manager Land Acquisition & Resettlement/HRD, Major (Retd.) Tariq Mahmood, Director General Social Safeguard WAPDA, Rahim Shah, Director Coordination Diamer Bhasha Dam Project, officers of the Upper Kohistan district administration, and elders of Harban Bhasha.

