Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews progress on water drainage and traffic flow improvements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi has received progress reports from all deputy commissioners regarding the ongoing water drainage and traffic improvement operations being carried out across the city by the district administration in collaboration with relevant departments.

According to the commissioner’s spokesperson, drainage work at the Drigh Road underpass has been completed, and the underpass has now been reopened for traffic. The deputy commissioners, while presenting their reports on Friday, informed that water has been cleared from more than five underpasses and several major thoroughfares, resulting in the restoration of smooth traffic flow in those areas.

They further reported that drainage operations have been completed on Truck Adda Road, M.T. Khan Road, Kashmiri Mohalla, Nazimabad Town, Korangi Crossing Road, and Mehran Highway. Work is still underway to remove accumulated water from various internal roads.

The commissioner directed all deputy commissioners to expedite the remaining operations and ensure the drainage of water from all affected areas at the earliest. The deputy commissioners assured that assistant commissioners, in coordination with relevant departments, are working round the clock to complete the task as quickly as possible.