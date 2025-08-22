Open Menu

Growers Urged Tobacco Board To Break Monopoly Of Private Companies

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 08:42 PM

Ittehad Kashtkaran (Farmers Union) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has demanded of Pakistan Tobacco Board to play role to end monopoly of private companies and make efforts for facilitation of tobacco growers

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Ittehad Kashtkaran (Farmers Union) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has demanded of Pakistan Tobacco Board to play role to end monopoly of private companies and make efforts for facilitation of tobacco growers.

Addressing a press conference in Swabi Press Club here Friday, representatives of tobacco growers said that KP government has failed to adopt a clear policy regarding purchase of tobacco crop. They said tobacco crop has not been purchased by private companies due to absence of a clear policy.

They said that both agreement holders and non-agreement holders has been facing hardships adding that tobacco growers are being pressurized by different delaying tactics.

Farmers urged authorities of tobacco board to address problems of growers and take steps to stop their persecution and blackmailing.

