Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee calls on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, at the Governor House.

They focused on promoting interfaith harmony, strengthening national unity, and making detailed arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The Governor Sindh said that it is essential to bring all schools of thought together. He emphasized that consensus on religious occasions is crucial for national cohesion and highlighted the pivotal role of scholars in fostering social harmony.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad appreciated the various initiatives of the Governor Sindh, stating that “Maarka-e-Haq,” Independence Day celebrations, and the Governor’s initiatives are commendable efforts for public welfare.” He added that programs such as “IT Classes,” “Bell of Hope,” and the “Ration Drive” are exemplary initiatives.

The Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee also praised Governor Sindh’s efforts to provide laptops, motorcycles, and financial assistance, describing them as a model of indiscriminate public service.