Open Menu

Chairman Of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Calls On Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee calls on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, at the Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, at the Governor House.

They focused on promoting interfaith harmony, strengthening national unity, and making detailed arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The Governor Sindh said that it is essential to bring all schools of thought together. He emphasized that consensus on religious occasions is crucial for national cohesion and highlighted the pivotal role of scholars in fostering social harmony.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad appreciated the various initiatives of the Governor Sindh, stating that “Maarka-e-Haq,” Independence Day celebrations, and the Governor’s initiatives are commendable efforts for public welfare.” He added that programs such as “IT Classes,” “Bell of Hope,” and the “Ration Drive” are exemplary initiatives.

The Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee also praised Governor Sindh’s efforts to provide laptops, motorcycles, and financial assistance, describing them as a model of indiscriminate public service.

Recent Stories

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews pr ..

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews progress on water drainage and t ..

2 minutes ago
 Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee calls o ..

Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee calls on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan T ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad to get two-bin, three-bin waste collecti ..

Islamabad to get two-bin, three-bin waste collection system

2 minutes ago
 Free eye camp held

Free eye camp held

2 minutes ago
 MoU signed to ensure availability of certified see ..

MoU signed to ensure availability of certified seeds for farmers

43 seconds ago
 Illegal appointments in health department Mardan d ..

Illegal appointments in health department Mardan discussed in KP assembly

5 minutes ago
Capital Police nab domestic servant with 11 mln g ..

Capital Police nab domestic servant with 11 mln gold haul

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal in last-ball thriller

Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal in last-ball thriller

13 minutes ago
 Dengue epidemic threat: Section 144 imposed in Mur ..

Dengue epidemic threat: Section 144 imposed in Murree till Sept 15

13 minutes ago
 DIKhan administration’s performance reviewed und ..

DIKhan administration’s performance reviewed under KP govt’s public agenda

13 minutes ago
 TIKA provides thousands of hot meals, medical supp ..

TIKA provides thousands of hot meals, medical support to flood victims in Buner, ..

13 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), S ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar high ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan