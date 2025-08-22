Open Menu

TIKA Provides Thousands Of Hot Meals, Medical Support To Flood Victims In Buner, Swat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 08:28 PM

TIKA provides thousands of hot meals, medical support to flood victims in Buner, Swat

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has stepped up humanitarian support in flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, distributing thousands of hot meals and extending medical services to vulnerable families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has stepped up humanitarian support in flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, distributing thousands of hot meals and extending medical services to vulnerable families.

According to TIKA on Friday, the agency is serving 2,000 hot meals daily in Buner and Swat districts, with the number of meals delivered so far crossing 10,000.

In addition, a mobile health clinic in Buner is providing free check-ups, treatment, and medicines to around 120 people every day.

TIKA said the initiative reflects Turkiye’s continued solidarity with Pakistan in times of crisis, adding that “together we are stronger” in overcoming humanitarian challenges.

The agency has been active in Pakistan for years, delivering food aid, healthcare, and community development projects, particularly in times of natural disasters.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal in last-ball thriller

Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal in last-ball thriller

1 minute ago
 Dengue epidemic threat: Section 144 imposed in Mur ..

Dengue epidemic threat: Section 144 imposed in Murree till Sept 15

1 minute ago
 DIKhan administration’s performance reviewed und ..

DIKhan administration’s performance reviewed under KP govt’s public agenda

1 minute ago
 TIKA provides thousands of hot meals, medical supp ..

TIKA provides thousands of hot meals, medical support to flood victims in Buner, ..

1 minute ago
 Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), S ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar high ..

1 minute ago
 ATC grants bail to accused in terror financing cas ..

ATC grants bail to accused in terror financing case

4 minutes ago
Punjab Health Dept, ADB discuss business model for ..

Punjab Health Dept, ADB discuss business model for Nawaz Sharif Medical District

23 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar ..

22 minutes ago
 Emirates returns as Official Airline Partner at US ..

Emirates returns as Official Airline Partner at US Open for 14th consecutive yea ..

30 minutes ago
 PM for swift relief, recovery measures in flood-hi ..

PM for swift relief, recovery measures in flood-hit areas amid anti-encroachment ..

22 minutes ago
 Collective steps crucial for improving primary edu ..

Collective steps crucial for improving primary education as it backbone of count ..

22 minutes ago
 SU Institute of Sindhology, Art & Design ink MoU t ..

SU Institute of Sindhology, Art & Design ink MoU to promote art, culture of Sind ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan