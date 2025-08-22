TIKA provides thousands of hot meals, medical support to flood victims in Buner, Swat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has stepped up humanitarian support in flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, distributing thousands of hot meals and extending medical services to vulnerable families.

According to TIKA on Friday, the agency is serving 2,000 hot meals daily in Buner and Swat districts, with the number of meals delivered so far crossing 10,000.

In addition, a mobile health clinic in Buner is providing free check-ups, treatment, and medicines to around 120 people every day.

TIKA said the initiative reflects Turkiye’s continued solidarity with Pakistan in times of crisis, adding that “together we are stronger” in overcoming humanitarian challenges.

The agency has been active in Pakistan for years, delivering food aid, healthcare, and community development projects, particularly in times of natural disasters.