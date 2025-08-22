Illegal appointments in health department Mardan discussed in KP assembly

Member Provincial Assembly treasury benches, Abdus Salam Friday discussed illegal appointments being made on 66 vacant posts in health department Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) : Member Provincial Assembly treasury benches, Abdus Salam Friday discussed illegal appointments being made on 66 vacant posts in health department Mardan.

Speaking on a calling attention notice, he said that District Selection Committee approved 66 vacant posts in October 2021 but 222 appointments were made on these posts.

He said that appointments are illegal and against the existing rules and regulations adding that employees are facing problems in disbursement of salaries due to these illegal appointments.

He demanded of government to conduct probe into the matter and said that system should be devised to stop such irregularities in future. He also demanded to send the matter to standing committee for necessary action.

Deputy Speaker, Suriya Bibi who was presiding over the proceedings, send the matter to standing committee on the recommendation of law minister, Aftab Alam.

APP/mds/