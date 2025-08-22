Open Menu

Dengue Epidemic Threat: Section 144 Imposed In Murree Till Sept 15

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 08:28 PM

The District Administration Murree has imposed Section 144 in the Murree district from August 17 to September 15, 2025 in view of the threat of dengue epidemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The District Administration Murree has imposed Section 144 in the Murree district from August 17 to September 15, 2025 in view of the threat of dengue epidemic.

The administration, in a notification, warned the public of legal action for violation of Section 144, urging them to play their full role in preventing the spread of dengue by following precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, a per the instructions of the District Administration, awareness was provided to the public by mosque Imams in their Friday sermon regarding the anti-dengue campaign. The people were informed not to let water stand in homes and offices; to keep clean water storage containers, tanks and drums covered; and avoid throwing garbage in public places.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi chairing a special meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee at Rural Health Centre Phagwari directed to accelerate the awareness campaign to eliminate dengue.

He said emphasis should be placed on eliminating standing water, using mosquito nets and protective nets, wearing full clothes and other important precautionary measures to prevent mosquito bites and the breeding of dengue larvae.

He instructed the Health Department teams to ensure mosquito spray and fogging activities in remote areas in the Murree district.

More Stories From Pakistan