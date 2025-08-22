Pakistan Shaheens Beat Nepal In Last-ball Thriller
Muhammad Rameez Published August 22, 2025 | 08:28 PM
A brilliant death-bowling display by left-arm spinner Faisal Akram helped Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal by one run at the DXC Arena in Darwin on Friday evening
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A brilliant death-bowling display by left-arm spinner Faisal Akram helped Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal by one run at the DXC Arena in Darwin on Friday evening. The win confirms Shaheens’ place in the semi-finals, scheduled to take place on Sunday, 24 August.
According to details, chasing 145 to win, Nepal were well on course to cross the line when they took 17 runs off Mohammad Salman’s third over, the 16th of the innings. Requiring 37 runs from four overs, Mohammad Wasim Jnr conceded 10 runs each in the 17th and 19th overs, while Faisal gave away nine runs in the 18th.
Needing eight runs from the final over, 22-year-old Faisal conceded only six to help Shaheens secure victory by one run. Faisal, who is the joint top wicket-taker in the event with 14 wickets, ended with figures of two for 29 in four overs. Right-arm fast bowler Wasim also claimed two wickets.
Earlier, after opting to bat first, Pakistan Shaheens lost wickets at regular intervals and were 74 for seven in 12.
3 overs when captain Muhammad Irfan Khan was joined by Mohammad Wasim Jnr. The pair stitched together a crucial 40-run stand for the eighth wicket to help Shaheens post 144 for nine in their allotted 20 overs.
Coming in at number nine, Wasim scored 23 off 22 balls, including two fours and a six. Before him, Abdul Samad contributed 26 off 25 balls, hitting one four and one six. The 22-year-old Irfan top-scored for his side with an unbeaten 42 off 26 balls, striking three fours and a six.
For Nepal, Sompal Kami was the most successful bowler, returning three for 30, while Dipendra Singh Airee and Nandan Yadav picked up two wickets apiece.
Scores in brief: Pakistan Shaheens 144-9, 20 overs (Muhammad Irfan Khan 42 not out, Abdul Samad 26, Mohammad Wasim Jnr 23; Sompal Kami 3-30, Dipendra Singh Airee 2-15, Nandan Yadav 2-32).
Nepal 143-7, 20 overs (Rohit Kumar Paudel 52, Dipendra Singh Airee 41, Mahamad Asif Sheikh 27; Mohammad Wasim Jnr 2-28, Faisal Akram 2-29).
