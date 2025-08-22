DIKhan administration’s performance reviewed under KP govt’s public agenda

A meeting to review the performance of the district administration was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Nasir Khan. Officers of various government departments attended the session

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A meeting to review the performance of the district administration was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Nasir Khan. Officers of various government departments attended the session.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the Service Delivery Dashboard launched under the provincial government’s digital policy to assess the performance of government departments.

Matters relating to encroachments on government lands, streams and markets, price control of essential commodities, prevention of adulteration, redressal of public complaints regarding the revenue department, and the pace and quality of ongoing development schemes were also discussed.

The participants further reviewed the disposal of complaints received through the “Ekhteyar Awaam Portal” and Pakistan Citizen Portal, along with the progress of the tree plantation and cleanliness campaigns. The meeting also examined different Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) linked with the district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Dera Ismail Khan directed all officials to utilize all available resources to ensure public service and facilitate the citizens.