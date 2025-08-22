DIKhan Administration’s Performance Reviewed Under KP Govt’s Public Agenda
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 08:28 PM
A meeting to review the performance of the district administration was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Nasir Khan. Officers of various government departments attended the session
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A meeting to review the performance of the district administration was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Nasir Khan. Officers of various government departments attended the session.
During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the Service Delivery Dashboard launched under the provincial government’s digital policy to assess the performance of government departments.
Matters relating to encroachments on government lands, streams and markets, price control of essential commodities, prevention of adulteration, redressal of public complaints regarding the revenue department, and the pace and quality of ongoing development schemes were also discussed.
The participants further reviewed the disposal of complaints received through the “Ekhteyar Awaam Portal” and Pakistan Citizen Portal, along with the progress of the tree plantation and cleanliness campaigns. The meeting also examined different Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) linked with the district administration.
Speaking on the occasion, DC Dera Ismail Khan directed all officials to utilize all available resources to ensure public service and facilitate the citizens.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal in last-ball thriller
Dengue epidemic threat: Section 144 imposed in Murree till Sept 15
DIKhan administration’s performance reviewed under KP govt’s public agenda
TIKA provides thousands of hot meals, medical support to flood victims in Buner, ..
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar high ..
ATC grants bail to accused in terror financing case
Punjab Health Dept, ADB discuss business model for Nawaz Sharif Medical District
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar ..
Emirates returns as Official Airline Partner at US Open for 14th consecutive yea ..
PM for swift relief, recovery measures in flood-hit areas amid anti-encroachment ..
Collective steps crucial for improving primary education as it backbone of count ..
SU Institute of Sindhology, Art & Design ink MoU to promote art, culture of Sind ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dengue epidemic threat: Section 144 imposed in Murree till Sept 154 minutes ago
-
DIKhan administration’s performance reviewed under KP govt’s public agenda4 minutes ago
-
TIKA provides thousands of hot meals, medical support to flood victims in Buner, Swat4 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlights Govt’s comm ..4 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to accused in terror financing case7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Dept, ADB discuss business model for Nawaz Sharif Medical District26 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar underscores need to ..25 minutes ago
-
PM for swift relief, recovery measures in flood-hit areas amid anti-encroachment drive around waterw ..25 minutes ago
-
Collective steps crucial for improving primary education as it backbone of country’s knowledge sys ..25 minutes ago
-
PM calls investment in revamping agriculture sector technologically to augment economic development43 minutes ago
-
Alhamra hosts literary session on 'Consciousness, existence, imagination'43 minutes ago
-
WASA MD chairs meeting to review dengue prevention steps53 minutes ago