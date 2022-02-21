UrduPoint.com

Captain Haider Embraces Martyrdom Amid Heavy Gunfight With Terrorists In Kohlu

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Captain Haider embraces martyrdom amid heavy gunfight with terrorists in Kohlu

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Captain Haider Abbass has embraced martyrdom amid heavy gunfight with the terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted by the armed forces in Kohlu district of Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on intelligence information about the presence of terrorists in a hideout in Kohlu district, the security forces on Sunday (February 20) conducted a clearance operation in the area.

As soon as the troops started cordoning the area, terrorists, while fleeing the hideout, opened indiscriminate fire. A deliberate follow-up operation, however, continued in the area to deal with the perpetrators who had suffered casualties but were able to escape into nearby mountains, the ISPR said.

The security forces operations to eliminate the terrorists would continue and they would not be allowed to sabotage the hard earned peace in Balochistan, the armed forces media wing said.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Captain Haider Abbas was offered at Karachi. Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed attended the funeral. Serving officers, soldiers, relatives of the Shaheed and large number of people attended the funeral prayer. The Shaheed was buried with complete military honour.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Kohlu February Sunday Prayer Media

Recent Stories

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

2 hours ago
 Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife- ..

Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

2 hours ago
 Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president ..

Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president Humala

2 hours ago
 Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units crea ..

Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units creating thousands of jobs in D.I. ..

2 hours ago
 Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Res ..

Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Responsibility for Donbas to Mosc ..

2 hours ago
 Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airpor ..

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>